Inside California Politics: Faulconer talks about the next step for his campaign

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Kevin Faulconer talks to Nikki Laurenzo about his campaign as a poll shows that support for his campaign is down.
“What that poll shows is that over half the voters are still undecided,” Faulconer said.
by: Inside California PoliticsPosted: / Updated:
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Kevin Faulconer talks to Nikki Laurenzo about his campaign as a poll shows that support for his campaign is down.
“What that poll shows is that over half the voters are still undecided,” Faulconer said.