Inside California Politics: Garry South talks about high Democratic voter engagement in recall

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Democratic Strategist Garry South about claims that Democratic voters are less engaged in the gubernatorial recall.

“Democrats are voting and they’re voting in troves,” South said. “And that is good for the anti-recall effort.”

