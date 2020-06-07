Inside California Politics – June 7

This week on Inside California Politics, the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the nation for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

We speak with community activist and Voice of the Youth founder Berry Accius about the message of these protests. Plus, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn discusses his department’s response to the demonstrations.

Then, Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, speaks to us about the efforts of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus to address these issues.