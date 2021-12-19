Inside California Politics: Law school professor on state law challenges to U.S. Supreme Court

(INSIDE CALIFONIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Loyola Law School’s Jessica Levinson about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gun law proposal and why it will likely not get far if it ever makes it to the Supreme Court.

“In the end, I don’t think this court allows California to move forward with the current proposal,” Levinson said.

Levinson also gives insight on whether more challenges from states will happen and how the Supreme Court may respond.

“This is about the Supreme Court still allowing federal courts and themselves to have a role in policing and protecting rights,” Levinson explained.