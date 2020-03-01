Inside California Politics – March 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning on Inside California Politics, we take a look at the latest PPIC poll, Secretary of State Alex Padilla tells us what voters need to know before Super Tuesday, the battle over Assembly Bill 5, Ashley Zavala looks forward at what's coming up this week at the State Capitol, and political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales break down California's first Super Tuesday primary and what it means for the state.

Then, Pablo Espinoza -- the Latino voter outreach director for the Michael Bloomberg campaign -- and Republican political consultant Mike Madrid discuss the Latino vote in California.

And Nikki offers perspective to those who are thinking of not casting a ballot, reminding them how hard Americans have had to fight through our nation's history to secure that right.