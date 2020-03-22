Breaking News
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

Inside California Politics – March 22

Inside California Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

This week on Inside California Politics, we explore the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and what Governor Newsom's "Stay at Home" order means for you. Political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales join us to discuss the response from the White House.

Data pix.

Then, Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools Dave Gordon talks about the changing nature of the crisis and how that can affect students and their parents.

Data pix.

Finally, in this time of turmoil and uncertainty, Nikki invokes the words of Winston Churchill -- We are the masters of our fate.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News