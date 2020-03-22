Inside California Politics – March 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on Inside California Politics, we explore the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and what Governor Newsom's "Stay at Home" order means for you. Political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales join us to discuss the response from the White House.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools Dave Gordon talks about the changing nature of the crisis and how that can affect students and their parents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, in this time of turmoil and uncertainty, Nikki invokes the words of Winston Churchill -- We are the masters of our fate.