This week on Inside California Politics, we're breaking down the latest on the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic from both the federal government and the state government.

Next, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones discusses the Governor Newsom's stay-at-home order.

Finally, in this week's Perspective, Nikki talks about looking to our leaders in times of crisis -- regardless of party affiliation -- for words of hope and encouragement.