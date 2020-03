Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning on Inside California Politics, we explore how California lawmakers both in the statehouse and in Washington are responding to the novel coronavirus.

Then, political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales discuss how Super Tuesday and how it reshaped the Democratic primary.

Finally, Nikki shares a friend's thoughts about what it means to become an American.