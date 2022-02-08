Inside California Politics: Maskless lawmakers at SoFi Stadium face criticism

The fallout continues as Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti face questions after being photographed maskless at SoFi Stadium during the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

