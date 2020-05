This week on Inside California Politics, Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget revision this month tries to account for a massive shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, two longtime political advisers grade Newsom’s performance has he tries to navigate the state through this crisis.

Then, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, discusses her feud with Elon Musk, and Mike Madrid talks about The Lincoln Project, his conservative super PAC aimed at preventing President Trump’s reelection.