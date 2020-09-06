Inside California Politics – Mayor Kevin Faulconer

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joins Inside California Politics to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on his city and the state’s new reopening guidelines.

“One of the things that I have continued to advocate as mayor, I know my other colleagues across the state as well, let’s get clear and consistent guidelines. We will follow them,” he said. “Let’s be able to communicate that to folks in a timely fashion and that’s been a little lacking lately.”

Faulconer also talks about efforts to help the city’s homeless population.