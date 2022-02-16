Inside California Politics: Newsom makes headlines as mask mandate set to expire

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom made news this week on a few COVID-related items as California’s mask mandate is set to expire.

Wednesday, Newsom signed a bill reinstating COVID-19 sick pay and bringing relief to some businesses. The governor also said his COVID-19 endemic strategy could be revealed as early as Monday.

For more statewide political coverage, watch Inside California Politics every Sunday on FOX40 News.

Marisa Lagos with KQED and John Myers with the Los Angeles times go inside the bullpen with Nikki Laurenzo.