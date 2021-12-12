Inside California Politics: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her city’s policing plans, California violence

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo interviewed Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about her city’s plan to hire more police officers in Oakland, reversing plans to shift policing funds to prevention programs.

“We have to dramatically increase prevention and intervention. But it should not be at the expense of policing,” Schaaf said.

Schaaf also talked about the impact of violence felt by city leaders across California.

“The pain that we feel … to know that we have failed that family in keeping their loved one safe, it is devastating,” Schaaf said.