Inside California Politics: Paul Mitchell discusses takeaways from recall election

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Political analyst Paul Mitchell talks with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo about what both parties can learn in the wake of the gubernatorial recall election, and what it might take for Republicans to win in a heavily-Democratic state.

“If Republicans are going to be successful it’s going to be an election where they really over-perform, and where Democrats under-perform,” Mitchell said. “Kind of a surprise attack election where Democrats stay home, Republicans turn out in droves.”