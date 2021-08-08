Inside California Politics: Poll shows growing support for recall

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling Society, talks about the latest Emerson poll, which shows growing support for the recall.

“The real key is everybody is going to get a ballot,” Kimball said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News