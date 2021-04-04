Inside California Politics: Rep. Garamendi talks about Capitol attack; Democratic strategist on recall effort

On Inside California Politics, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, talks about the recent attack at the U.S. Capitol, resulting in one officer dead.

“Here we are again. The Capitol has become a target. It has become a target for people that are mad for any number of reasons” Garamendi said. “I don’t know where it’s gonna end. This violence seems to be more and more every day.

Democratic Strategist on Recall Effort

Michael Trujillo talks to Nikki Laurenzo about the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom and similarities to the 2003 recall.

“I think the angst amongst voters, residents of California is at levels not seen before,” Trujillo said. “The state is a virtual tinderbox and at any moment any flame or spark can set it off, and that’s what happened in ’03.”