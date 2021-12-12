Inside California Politics: Rep. Josh Harder on soaring gas prices across the state

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked with Rep. Josh Harder about his request of Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend California’s gas tax amid soaring gas prices across the state and why that would provide relief to residents.
by: Inside California PoliticsPosted: / Updated:
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked with Rep. Josh Harder about his request of Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend California’s gas tax amid soaring gas prices across the state and why that would provide relief to residents.