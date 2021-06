(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Joe Khalil talks to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, about the Department of Justice seizing data related to him, his associates and family.

“No country that I want to live in where the president would use his power to go after his political enemies,” Swalwell said. “”Donald Trump using the DOJ to go after his political enemies is very on brand.”

Swalwell says the incident will need accountability to ensure it does not happen again.