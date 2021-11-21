Inside California Politics: Representative Karen Bass, Oakland mayor on infrastructure bill passage, CA homelessness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Rep. Karen Bass and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the passing of the infrastructure bill and what Californians can expect from Biden’s social spending bill as it makes its way through the senate.

Bass said she is looking for greater flexibility in how HUD vouchers can be used to assist Californians.

“When we pass this next bill, there will be thousands of vouchers coming to California,” Bass said. “We need to be able to use them as flexibly as possible and that’s something that has not happened until now.”

Schaaf said that improved housing assistance is one of the most important factors in the social spending bill that can positively impact Oakland residents.

“Homelessness is the greatest challenge facing California right now,” Schaaf said. “I believe we should have universal housing choice vouchers. No one should go without a roof over their head.