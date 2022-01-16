Inside California Politics: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg talks plan to combat homelessness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg about his unique plan to house Sacramento’s homeless.

“It is imperative to actually build more housing and shelter for people,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg gave insight on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to combat homelessness and funding solutions.

“Unless we change the law to push the systems to produce more, and to work faster, to work together, to consolidate the existing resources and the new resources he and the legislature are providing, until we do that, we are not going to get the results that people want or expect,” Steinberg said.

