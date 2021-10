(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with environmental nonprofit CEO Shelley Luce and the LA Times’ Anita Chabria on the extent of damage resulting from the Southern California oil spill, as well as how a disaster like this could happen in the first place.

“The extent of the damage could be very, very big,” Luce said.

“There is a lack of easily available technology for anything that happens at night, oil in water is difficult to see at night,” Chabria said.