(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked with state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, about why he opposes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed gun policy as an answer to the Texas abortion law.

“I think he is off-base. He is using this as an opportunity to grandstand,” Dahle explained.

Dahle also weighed-in on California’s new mask mandate.

“I think that there needs to be more freedom for people to make choices on their own,” Dahle said.