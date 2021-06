(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – State Senator Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said he had a “rude awakening” regarding California’s gun laws, and called for heightened awareness of the state’s “red flag” laws in the wake of San Jose’s mass shooting.

The gun law allows family members, employers and, by extension, employees to “red flag” people who may have symptoms of mental illness or violent intent and allows their guns to be confiscated.