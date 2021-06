(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talks to CapRadio reporter Scott Rodd, who reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented wildfire prevention accomplishments.

“We found that actually less than 12,000 acres had work done on them, which is about 13% of what Newsom claimed,” Rodd said.

Officials later said that the work they had done protected 90,000 acres.

“It’s important again to hold leaders accountable to the words that they use to describe these projects,” Rodd said.