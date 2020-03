Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's Inside California Politics, the state and federal response ramps up as the novel coronavirus continues its spread. FOX40 Sports Director Jim Crandell joins to discuss how the pandemic has affected the professional sports world and fans alike.

Then, Sacramento Mayor Darrell joins Nikki to discuss the city's reponse.

Finally, Nikki reflects on the words of Fred Rogers in the face of crisis -- "Look for the helpers."