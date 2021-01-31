Inside the Bullpen: Blue Shield’s role in state vaccination rollout; Newsom recall effort

John Myers, with the L.A. Times, and Laurel Rosenhall, with CalMatters, discuss Blue Shield’s role in the state’s vaccination effort and the Employment Development Departments continuing issues.

“I think the execution of this vaccine delivery program across California has left a lot of people frustrated,” Myers said.

Rosenhall added that the pandemic and issues surrounding the state’s handling of it has allowed the recall effort surrounding Gov. Gavin Newsom to gain more supporters.

“This petition that is circulating now was actually written in February of last year. So, that was before the virus upended life for all of us,” Rosenhall said.