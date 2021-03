On Inside the Bullpen, Laurel Rosenhall, with CalMatters, and Guy Marzorati, with KQED, talk about the plan to reopen schools.

Marzorati says the $6.6 billion plan would incentivize schools to reopen, but would not mandate schools to get students back in the classroom.

Rosenhall adds that the state’s plan keeps local control, which was was a point of contention for some Republican lawmakers.