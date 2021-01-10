Inside the Bullpen: Could lawmakers face legal consequences for riot at US Capitol?

Frank Buckley talks with Jessica Levinson, a law professor, and Gil Duran, opinion editor for the Sacramento Bee, about calls for some Republicans to be held responsible for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I believe it should definitely be explored,” Duran said. “I think it’s important for the American people to know that attempting to violently overthrow the American government and overthrow democracy is a very serious crime.”

Levinson says in order for there to be legal consequences, lawmakers would have had to do more than repeat conspiracy theories and claims of fraud.

“You have to do more. You have to take an extra step actually by conduct or by language be inciting the overthrow of an authority or the government,” Levinson said. “That’s what I think President Trump did with this rally, not necessarily what members of the Senate and Congress did.”