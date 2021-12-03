Inside the Bullpen: Discussing the ongoing proposals that address homelessness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talked to Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio and Republican consultant Rob Stutzman about the ongoing debate of whether or not housing is a right.

They discussed Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposal which plans to remove encampments and house those experiencing homelessness.

“I’m a big fan of the mayor. He’s done a lot on this issue, probably more than any other mayor in the state. But this latest idea just seems … more of a reaction to the lack of action,” Maviglio said.

Steinberg’s proposal says people have an obligation to accept shelter should the city have enough shelter beds.