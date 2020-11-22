Inside the Bullpen: Journalists discuss impact of Gov. Newsom’s French Laundry dinner

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cal Matters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and independent journalist Adam Housley react to Governor Gavin Newsom’s dinner at The French Laundry.

“All that does is continue to really push opposition to what the state’s been telling us,” Housley said.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News