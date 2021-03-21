Inside the Bullpen: recall numbers force Gov. Newsom to speak about upcoming election

On Inside the Bullpen, John Myers, Sacramento bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times, and Marisa Lagos, political correspondent, talk about Governor Gavin Newsom and the potential recall election.

Myers says the governor has now been forced to talk about the recall.

“The governor is now running against himself, it’s his record, it’s his successes or missteps, are either going to fuel this thing or snuff this thing out,” Myers said.

Lagos talks about her take aways from her interview with the governor.