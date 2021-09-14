Interview: Cal Matters’ Dan Walters talks about Larry Elder’s effect on the recall

(KTXL) — Cal Matters’ Dan Walters talks with Eric Harryman about how Larry Elder’s presence in the race might have actually helped Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s gubernatorial recall campaign.

“Larry Elder sucked all the oxygen out of the room and he was a great gift to give to Newsom, because suddenly the campaign shifted from whether Gavin Newsom should remain in office to ‘should Larry Elder be governor,'” Walters said.

Walters said Elder’s infamy among Democrats may have helped him in the race.

“And it was kind of a great gift to Larry Elder, because then he became the ‘well, if Gavin Newsom makes such a big thing out of Larry Elder, then I must be kind of a big deal,'” Walters said.

Should Newsom win, Walters said he expects to see a new, reformed Gov. Newsom.

“Well, we should see a Newsom 2.0. He should be somewhat chagrined that so many millions of Californians — even if he wins in a landslide — millions of Californians don’t like Gavin Newsom, their governor,” Walters said. “He should be a little more humbled by the fact he faced a recall, even if he wins.”