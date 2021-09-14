Interview: California GOP chair reacts to recall election results

(KTXL) — California Republican Party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about the recall election results.
“He ran on making this about everything except for his record,” Millan said. “Even in his concession tonight, he didn’t talk about the devastating wildfires or the fact that he lied to Californians about what he did on the preventative side. He didn’t talk about the rising homeless that is so out of control; it’s the largest in the nation or the poverty that’s here in California. He didn’t talk about the 20,000 businesses that had to close permanently. He spent over $50 million making this about everything except for his record.”