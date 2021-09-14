Interview: California GOP chair reacts to recall election results

(KTXL) — Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs talks with FOX40's Eric Harryman about what Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall victory says about Democratic support in the state.

"The voters of California — a multiracial coalition of folks — saw that this recall was reprehensible, repulsive, ridiculous, regressive and voted against it," Tubbs said. "I think it's an acknowledgement that California will continue to lead the nation."