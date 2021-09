SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks to CalMatters’ politics reporter Laurel Rosenhall about Governor Gavin Newsom and the possible outcomes of the recall.

“If he wins only by a little, he could be politically vulnerable. There are ambitious Democrats, redistricting is happening,” Rosenhall said. “And so, Democrats might want to challenge him if they feel like he came out of this in a weak position.”