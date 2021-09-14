Interview: Doug Ose discusses future of both parties following recall

(KTXL) — Former recall election candidate Doug Ose talks with Eric Harryman about the futures of both major parties in California following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s success in the state’s recall election.

“Resounding victory for Gavin Newsom,” Ose said. “You can do all the foofaraw you want, but when you win by 32 points or whatever it is — resounding victory.”

Ose said he believes the recall result may push the Democratic Party further to the left.

“The more immediate question is where does the Democratic party go?” Ose said. “They could, conceivably, take this as affirmation or a mandate to move further left — which means higher taxes or more expensive power or what have you.”

As for Republicans, Ose said they should take notes on how to do things differently regarding their candidates.

“Republicans have to get a message,” Ose said. “When the Republicans look downstream about putting up statewide candidates, they need to vet those candidates, those candidates must be disciplined about their message and not take bait from the other side.”

“You have to stick to your message, and the Republican side did not do that,” Ose said.