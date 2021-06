(KTXL) — The recall election is heating up as candidates unveil their plans to take on issues across California, including homelessness.

Republican candidate John Cox has criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying he hasn’t done enough during his time in office to get people off the street.

Unveiling his plan on Tuesday in San Jose alongside an 8-foot-tall ball of trash, which he said symbolizes the homeless crisis, Cox unveiled his four-point plan.

Cox joined FOX40 News at 7 to discuss his plan.