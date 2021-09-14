Interview: John Myers with LA Times discusses recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks to John Myers from the L.A. Times about the second-ever California recall.

“Republicans have not won a statewide election in this state since 2006: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Steve Poizner, the insurance commissioner that year,” Myers said. “Democrats have been awfully enthused in the runup to today. That makes it all the harder …”

Myers also touched on the differences between the ongoing recall and the one in 2003, saying it’s a difference between state and national issues.

“It was a very uniquely California problem. We had blackouts; we had state budget problems,” Myers said. “This is a national problem with COVID. This is a COVID pandemic if you look at how this thing got moving forward.”

