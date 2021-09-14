Interview: Political analysts discuss frustrations surrounding recall process

Need to find a voting center near you? Click here to find the closest location to vote or drop off your ballot.

California’s recall election is underway and both Republicans and Democrats have voiced displeasure surrounding the handling of the recall.

Democratic analyst Ed Emerson and Republican strategist Tab Berg join FOX40’s Richard Sharp to break down why exactly frustration exists on both sides of the aisle.

“I think it was actually stronger for the Republican party when there was no clear frontrunner,” Berg said. “I think it’s been a little bit more challenging Republicans once a clear leader became apparent.”

“I think Democrats rank-and-file across the state have finally figured out that this whole election is a fraud,” Emerson responded. “It’s not a lack of enthusiasm for Gov. Newsom, it’s a lack of enthusiasm for the perversion of this process.”