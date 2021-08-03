Interview: Political analysts weigh in on new recall poll

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – An exclusive Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll found that support for the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom is increasing.

The new statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters, which has a margin of error of +/- 3%, showed that the recall effort gained traction since last month, with a near tie between voting to keep and voting to recall.

Democratic political strategist Steve Maviglio and former California GOP chair Ron Nehring joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to break down the poll and what it means for the upcoming recall election.