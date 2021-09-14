Interview: Political consultants Emerson, Rosales talk about recall, effect on California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales, who were both involved in the 2003 recall, talked to FOX40’s Eric Harryman and Nikki Laurenzo on election night.

“Every last person needs to come out and vote,” Rosales said. “Let your voice be heard.”

Rosales and Emerson also talked about how the recall may have already affected California.

“Without this recall process happening right now, I don’t think schools would be open today. I don’t think we’d see small businesses open today,” Rosales said.