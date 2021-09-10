Interview: Sec. of State Shirley Weber discusses recall election

Safe, fair and secure elections are something millions of Americans never doubted before false claims were made about the last presidential election, but the notion of elections being compromised is something that’s now hit every level of our democracy, from city council to Congress.



Through mail-in balloting, Californians are making decisions right now that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The state’s chief elections official, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the recall election and why it’s important for Californians to make a plan to vote.