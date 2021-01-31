Interviews: John Cox on California recall effort, Senator on EDD mismanagement

California recall effort

John Cox, the businessman who challenged Gavin Newsom in California’s 2018 gubernatorial race, says he’ll run again if the effort to recall the governor gets enough verified signatures.

Cox has been a vocal critic of Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling Nikki Laurenzo on Inside California Politics that the state’s vaccine rollout has been “unconscionable.”

Employment Development Department and the Pandemic

California Senator Brian Dahle discusses the Employment Development Department’s fraud issues during the pandemic.

“We’re getting literally hundreds of calls a day from constituents trying to access the EDD, and it’s quite frankly broken. On top of that, there are literally thousands of people who have frauded the system,” Dahle said.

Dahle also says he supports a recall effort.

“I definitely support the fact that when the government doesn’t work for you, you need to throw the people out. And quite frankly, nothings working in California,” Dahle said.