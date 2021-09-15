Kevin Paffrath, Democrat who ran to replace Newsom, discusses lessons learned during recall election

Gov. Gavin Newsom is keeping his job after surviving the second gubernatorial recall election in California’s history.

Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old YouTube star with nearly 1.7 million followers on his financial advice video channel, was among nine Democrats listed on the recall ballot. Among voters’ top choices to replace Newsom, Paffrath was a distant second to Republican Larry Elder.

Paffrath joined Richard to discuss the recall election and what’s next.

“It was very exciting. We learned a lot. We believe we really got our message out. … We really conveyed that this wasn’t a Republican recall,” Paffrath said. “It was about issues surrounding homelessness, housing, people being fed up with the fact that our schools are in the bottom 20% of the country. We’re the 5th-largest economy in the world and can’t provide proper education for folks, can’t deal with our fires or water crises. It’s sad.“

Paffrath said he plans to run again either in 2022 or 2026.