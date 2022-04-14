SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo that she is “certainly looking at putting together a campaign” for a potential run for governor in 2026.

“I’m going to work very hard to make sure that we have a woman governor and 2026 would be a great year to start,” Kounalakis told Inside California Politics. “Any woman and I will include myself in that, but there are other women as well who can put together a credible campaign to be able to do something no woman has ever done before. I think they should try.”

NEW: I spoke with @EleniForCA for this week’s episode of #InsideCAPolitics about her stint as acting governor of California.



Is it a job she’d like to hold permanently in 2026?



“I am certainly looking at putting together a campaign…” pic.twitter.com/cz6oIvxs2o — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) April 14, 2022

Kounalakis recently made history when she became the first woman to sign a bill into law in California. She is currently up for reelection, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, no major candidate is opposing Kounalakis this cycle.

Kounalakis served as acting governor of California for nearly two weeks while Gov. Newsom vacationed in Central and South America. Newsom returned to the state Tuesday.