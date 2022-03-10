SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another candidate is jumping into the race for California governor.

Bay Area author and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger announced he is running, but this time, he isn’t running as a Democrat.

For several weeks now, it seemed the governor’s race would come down to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle.

“This state has so much potential, and it’s just not living up to it. And it would be my honor to be governor of California and help it realize its potential,” Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger officially announced his run in an interview with Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo. The former progressive activist, who wrote the books “Apocalypse Never” and “San Fransicko,” made the decision just a day ahead of the candidate filing deadline.

He will run as an independent, without party preference.

Shellenberger has never held political office, but he did run as a Democrat in the 2018 primaries, where he finished ninth.

“I decided to be no party preference because I genuinely have no party preference. In fact, I’m pretty fed up with the parties. I feel like California needs someone to bring it together right now. I see things in the state from everybody’s point of view. I’m a father; I’m a husband. I came here when I was in my early 20’s. I’ve lived in downtown, I’ve lived in the suburbs, I think I can help build the consensus we need to help solve the big problems,” Shellenberger said.

No party preference candidates have never won statewide office. Friday is the filing deadline, and the day California will likely have an official sense of what the primary race will look like in 2022.

The two candidates with the most votes in June will go head to head in November.