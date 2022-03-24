NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The debate continues between lawmakers and the governor on the best way to get cash to Californians.

Several proposals aim to address rising gas prices and inflation.

“I’m also very resolved to get money back in the pockets of people who have been impacted not just by gas prices but the cost of living,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom defended his plan to send $400 debit cards to California car owners to offset rising gas prices. Critics of the plan are concerned payments would be based on vehicle registration and not income tax records.

But some residents have wondered if an individual who owns a Mercedes Benz and a Tesla would be eligible.

“It’s not untrue. I am completely open to working with the Legislature if they want to create a framework of means-testing. We’ve initiated that, looking to see what’s possible: the VIN numbers and registration to determine the value of the vehicles,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, at the State Capitol, lawmakers in the Assembly are arguing over another proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax.

Republicans have tried to force a vote for the second time, but they could not get the votes to change the rules to allow it. While they push for immediate relief, Democrats will likely debate the effort through the budget process.

Newsom said payments could go out as soon as July.

“We have to work through the legislative process. We have to prove a process. Then, we have to distribute through direct deposit or through debit cards if we do the DMV process to get those out,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s administration is expected to meet with the Legislature in the coming days.