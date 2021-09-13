Local professor discusses changing momentum in the recall election

We’ve seen the twists and turns of the recall election over past months, and now we’re just 24 hours away from the showdown between Gov. Gavin Newsom and his opponents.

An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll released Monday found the majority of California likely voters are voting against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Dr. Keith Smith, an associate professor of political science at the McGeorge School of Law, joined Richard to discuss the latest developments.

Need to find a voting center near you? Click here to find the closest location to vote or drop-off your ballot.