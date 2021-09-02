Local reverend holding voting event as recall election approaches

It’s been about two weeks since mail-in ballots have landed in the hands of voters in preparation for a state-wide trip to the polls for the gubernatorial recall on Sept. 14.

Reverend Tecoy Porter of Genesis Church in Sacramento will be hosting a Get Out the Vote rally on Saturday. Porter joined Sonseehray to preview the event and discuss why it’s important.

“I’m bringing together a coalition of pastors, neighbors, bikers, along with the Sacramento County Dems in order to support our governor in saying ‘No’ to the recall so voices of Black and Brown communities don’t get silenced here in California like they are in Arizona, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country,” Rev. Porter explained.

Reverend Tecoy Porter Organizes the SACDEMS, Local Pastors and Bikers to Help Stop the Recall! Join us Sept 4, 2021 to Mobilize & March! #JoinTheRev – https://t.co/wshrKLByLp pic.twitter.com/67bfLGuqVb — Dr Tecoy Porter Sr. (@DrTecoyPorterSr) September 2, 2021

Rev. Porter says stopping the recall is about “safeguarding the strides” California has made regarding voting rights, police reform, racial equality and equity while acknowledging there is still a lot of work to be done.

“The best way to move forward and to tackle that work, I believe, is with Gavin Newsom as our governor,” he said.