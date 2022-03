(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School and host of the ‘Passing Judgement’ podcast, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Levinson goes in depth into the contentious nature of the questioning by Republicans, and why we no longer see nominees to the Supreme Court receive overwhelming bi-partisan support.