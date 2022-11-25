(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times political writer Seema Mehta and News Nation Washington D.C. correspondent Joe Khalil joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the midterm elections.

Mehta and Khalil talk about the disappointment both Democrats and Republicans are feeling surrounding congressional races here in California, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s push to be the next Speaker of the House, and what to expect as some leaders gear up for California’s 2024 senate race.